The Little Theatre of Manchester to Present OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS

Nick Cristano may be living the life of a modern young professional in New York City, but his loving grandparents never let him forget where he belongs: in New Jersey, in the bosom of his tenacious, tender-hearted, loud, loving, and well-fed Italian-American grandparents who lavish all of their affection on their last unmarried grandchild. When Nick announces he is being promoted and moving to Seattle, his grandparents are devastated and quickly concoct a series of hilarious schemes to keep Nick from leaving, including introducing him to the woman of his dreams.

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS is a warm-hearted, boisterously funny, and touching story about intergenerational relationships, familial love, and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

The Little Theatre of Manchester Presents:

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS

By Joe DiPietro

May 27th - June 12th

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

