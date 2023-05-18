The Little Theatre of Manchester to Hold Auditions for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The first readthrough is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, which will be the first rehearsal. Rehearsals will be 4 weeknights per week plus some Sundays..

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 2 Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed
Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 3 Video: First Look at Judy McLane, Talia Suskauer & More in GYPSY
Alton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole & More to be Featured in Eugene O'Neill Theater Photo 4 Alton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole & More to be Featured in Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Summer Season

Alton Fitzgerald White, Christine Ebersole & More to be Featured in Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Summer Season

The Little Theatre of Manchester will hold open auditions for a November production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 12:30-4pm (Chip and other children only), Tuesday June 13, and Wednesday June 14 at 6pm, with callbacks on Thursday June 15 and Monday June 19 at 6pm, if necessary.

Auditions will take place at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd., Manchester, CT. Please prepare to sing one or two song selections (16-32 bars of music) in a style in keeping with the show. Be sure to bring your sheet music with you, an accompanist will be provided. Those auditioning should bring their resume; headshots will be taken at the theater.

No monologue is required, cold readings will be used (at callbacks only). They are seeking a diverse and multi-racial cast and all roles are available.

The first readthrough is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, which will be the first rehearsal. Rehearsals will be 4 weeknights per week plus some Sundays.

This production will run from November 10-26, 2023, and will be directed by Gloria Trombley. Any questions can be directed to her at dirgloria@aol.com.

The cast is as follows:

Belle

A vibrant, intelligent young beauty who wants much more in life than living in a small town. She is perceived to be quite odd. Voice type: Mezzo-soprano

The Beast

A prince transformed into a terrifying beast for his lack of compassion; short-tempered and commanding, but with a warm, loving heart buried far beneath his gruff exterior. Voice type: Baritone

Gaston

The story's antagonist. The vain, egotistical, narcissistic, ultra-masculine villain determined to marry Belle. Voice type: Baritone

LeFou

Gaston's bumbling sidekick. Voice type: Tenor

Lumière

A suave, French, debonair enchanted candelabra. The maître d' of the castle. Voice type: Baritone

Mrs. Potts

A kind-hearted, maternal enchanted teapot. The head of the castle's kitchen. Voice type: Mezzo-soprano

Chip

A young teacup; Mrs. Potts' son. Voice type: Boy soprano

Cogsworth

A tightly wound, enchanted stuffy mantle clock and head of the Beast's castle. Voice type: Baritone

Babette

A saucy, flirtatious featherduster who seeks Lumière's affections. The maid of the castle. Voice type: Soprano

Madame de la Grande Bouche

A former opera diva turned into a wardrobe. Voice type: Soprano

Maurice

Belle's loving, eccentric inventor father. Voice type: Baritone

Monsieur D'Arque

The freaky, scheming proprietor of the local insane asylum, the Maison des Lunes. Voice type: Tenor

Ensemble

Silly Girls, Enchanted Objects, Townspeople, Tavern Patrons, Mob.



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

Ivoryton Playhouse and Gracewell Productions Host StAGEd Intent: New Play Readings for Boo Photo
Ivoryton Playhouse and Gracewell Productions Host StAGEd Intent: New Play Readings for Boomers by Boomers

Ivoryton will bring a brand new play reading series to the shoreline community. StAGEd Intent will showcase new plays written for Boomers, by Boomers, followed by drinks, snacks and an in depth talkback.

Playhouse on Parks 14th Main Stage Season Will Close with BANDSTAND Photo
Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season Will Close with BANDSTAND

BANDSTAND (music by Richard Oberacker, with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker) will run at Playhouse on Park July 12 - August 20, 2023.

The Warner Theatre Presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, October 7 Photo
The Warner Theatre Presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, October 7

The Warner Theatre has announced CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium!

Previews: QUIET! THREE LADIES LAUGHING At Stage II - Town Players Of New Canaan Photo
Previews: QUIET! THREE LADIES LAUGHING At Stage II - Town Players Of New Canaan

This coming weekend New Canaan Town Players Stage II will present Robert Hawkins's Quiet! Three Ladies Laughing!, a play that is as inimitable as the story behind it.


More Hot Stories For You

Ivoryton Playhouse and Gracewell Productions Host StAGEd Intent: New Play Readings for Boomers by BoomersIvoryton Playhouse and Gracewell Productions Host StAGEd Intent: New Play Readings for Boomers by Boomers
Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season Will Close with BANDSTANDPlayhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season Will Close with BANDSTAND
The Warner Theatre Presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, October 7The Warner Theatre Presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, October 7
Education @ The Warner To Present MOANA JR., June 7Education @ The Warner To Present MOANA JR., June 7

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer Video
Exclusive: Watch Santino Fontana, Sarah Stiles & More in Horror Film Trailer
Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100' Video
Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ariel Quartet
Music Mountain (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Orfeh with Steven Jamail at the Piano!
The Legacy Theatre (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GALVANIZED JAZZ BAND
Music Mountain (9/02-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Arianna String Quartet & Judith Gordon, Piano
Music Mountain (7/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trouble in Mind
Hartford Stage (5/25-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Masters of Puppets
The Legacy Theatre (5/25-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American String Quartet
Music Mountain (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Horszowski Trio
Music Mountain (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play
Westport Country Playhouse (10/24-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You