The Little Theatre of Manchester to Hold Auditions for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The Little Theatre of Manchester will hold open auditions for a November production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 12:30-4pm (Chip and other children only), Tuesday June 13, and Wednesday June 14 at 6pm, with callbacks on Thursday June 15 and Monday June 19 at 6pm, if necessary.

Auditions will take place at Cheney Hall, 177 Hartford Rd., Manchester, CT. Please prepare to sing one or two song selections (16-32 bars of music) in a style in keeping with the show. Be sure to bring your sheet music with you, an accompanist will be provided. Those auditioning should bring their resume; headshots will be taken at the theater.

No monologue is required, cold readings will be used (at callbacks only). They are seeking a diverse and multi-racial cast and all roles are available.

The first readthrough is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, which will be the first rehearsal. Rehearsals will be 4 weeknights per week plus some Sundays.

This production will run from November 10-26, 2023, and will be directed by Gloria Trombley. Any questions can be directed to her at dirgloria@aol.com.

The cast is as follows:

Belle

A vibrant, intelligent young beauty who wants much more in life than living in a small town. She is perceived to be quite odd. Voice type: Mezzo-soprano

The Beast

A prince transformed into a terrifying beast for his lack of compassion; short-tempered and commanding, but with a warm, loving heart buried far beneath his gruff exterior. Voice type: Baritone

Gaston

The story's antagonist. The vain, egotistical, narcissistic, ultra-masculine villain determined to marry Belle. Voice type: Baritone

LeFou

Gaston's bumbling sidekick. Voice type: Tenor

Lumière

A suave, French, debonair enchanted candelabra. The maître d' of the castle. Voice type: Baritone

Mrs. Potts

A kind-hearted, maternal enchanted teapot. The head of the castle's kitchen. Voice type: Mezzo-soprano

Chip

A young teacup; Mrs. Potts' son. Voice type: Boy soprano

Cogsworth

A tightly wound, enchanted stuffy mantle clock and head of the Beast's castle. Voice type: Baritone

Babette

A saucy, flirtatious featherduster who seeks Lumière's affections. The maid of the castle. Voice type: Soprano

Madame de la Grande Bouche

A former opera diva turned into a wardrobe. Voice type: Soprano

Maurice

Belle's loving, eccentric inventor father. Voice type: Baritone

Monsieur D'Arque

The freaky, scheming proprietor of the local insane asylum, the Maison des Lunes. Voice type: Tenor

Ensemble

Silly Girls, Enchanted Objects, Townspeople, Tavern Patrons, Mob.