The Killers and Hozier to Headline Soundside Music Festival 2025

Connecticut's Soundside Music Festival will feature headlining performances from GRAMMY-nominated alternative rock band The Killers on Saturday and Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated Irish singer-songwriter Hozier on Sunday.

The 2-Day festival will once again take place along the shore of the Long Island Sound at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT on September 27-28. Soundside will bring fans 20 topline artists including Weezer, fronted by Connecticut native Rivers Cuomo, Vampire Weekend, The Backseat Lovers, Djo, Remi Wolf, Japanese Breakfast, The Last Dinner Party, Connecticut local Chelsea Cutler, Inhaler and much more.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale happening THIS Thursday, April 3 from 10 AM - 11 AM ET. This is the ONLY WAY to guarantee getting your tickets at the lowest price. All ticket prices will increase on Thursday at 11am ET when the Public On-Sale begins. Ticket prices are all-inclusive with no fees on top. Ticket offerings include General Admission, GA+, VIP and Bleacher Tickets. All ticket types offer 1-Day and 2-Day options. Parking will also be available for purchase.

The 2-Day VIP Ticket grants entry to Seaside Park for both festival days and includes all GA amenities, plus exclusive perks. VIP guests enjoy access to the on-field viewing area and the VIP Beach Club, along with a private bar, upgraded air-conditioned restrooms, and dedicated food vendors offering carefully curated festival favorites. Additional conveniences include a comfortable VIP Lounge, complimentary water refill stations, lockers and mobile charging units for rent, and a dedicated festival merch store. A team of on-site VIP hospitality staff will be available to assist with any needs, ensuring a seamless festival experience.

The Bleachers Ticket—new for 2025—offers an upgraded festival experience with both 1-Day and 2-Day options. This ticket includes entry to Seaside Park and access to all GA+ and GA amenities, plus bucket seating with prime views of the Main Stage. Seating is unassigned and first-come, first-served, and please note that the Main Stage Bleachers are not shaded. Children 2 and under can enter for free with a ticketed adult but must sit on laps.

Layaway Plans are available on all ticket types starting at $25 down. Also, local Bridgeport residents (06604, 06605, 06606, 06607, 06608, and 06610 zip codes) are eligible for a 15% discount on tickets, on a first come, first served basis. For more information on all ticket types and layaway plans, please visit here.

Now in its second year as Soundside, Connecticut's biggest music festival will continue its legacy with a unique rotating single-stage set up paired with gourmet food options from some of Connecticut and surrounding area’s best establishments, including a curated selection of cocktails, craft beer and wine options and much more. The complete food and beverage lineup will be announced at a later date.

Full Soundside Music Festival Lineup

SATURDAY:

THE KILLERS

WEEZER

DJO

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

THE LAST DINNER PARTY

INHALER

RACHEL CHINOURIRI

WILD RIVERS

HOLLOW COVES

DIPSEA FLOWER

SUNDAY:

HOZIER

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

THE BACKSEAT LOVERS

REMI WOLF

CHELSEA CUTLER

ALEX WARREN

Gigi Perez

BRENN!

VUNDABAR

HAPPY LANDING

