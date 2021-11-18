The Hartford Dance Collective presents "LINKED", a collaborative dance performance experience. The Resident Artists and special guests of the Collective will be performing LIVE in-person, while you sip on your Hartford Flavor cocktail and enjoy the human connection of artists and arts-lovers.

Doors 6:30PM // Performance 7:30PM

Parking and entrance to the Hartford Dance Collective is behind the building. Enter through the door that is next to the long hanging banner that says "Music and Dance Studio" and walk down the stairs.*

This performance highlights the work of various female choreographers and dancers from across the United States. A bill consisting of solos, duets, and group performances; dancers will surround the space conveying themes of human connection and female empowerment. The choreographic artists that will be presenting are Xan Burley, Lauren Horn, Jillian Foley Cusano, Jasmine Stack, Rosanna Karabetsos, Mariah Rasmussen, and will feature dancers, Katie Bittner, Cameron Whitney, Taylor Zappone, Jasmine McPherson, Roxanne Lebenzon, Jane Krantz, Katie Schenker, and more!

The Hartford Dance Collective aims to empower women to have a voice and an equal opportunity in dance by providing choreographic and leadership opportunities. By sharing professional contemporary dance with new audiences and providing performances in diverse locations, we work to bridge the gap between the arts and our community. We have shared dance at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Riverfront Recapture, ShapeShifter Lab, Real Art Ways, TheaterWorks Hartford, Yardgoats Stadium, Parkville Market, multiple breweries around the Connecticut, to name a few; and we aim to continue to share the art form with all walks of life. Our studio space in Hartford, CT provides creatives with a home to hone in on their movement vocabulary and we hold the belief that everyone can dance and everyone should. Movement allows us to escape, which drives our commitment to curating experiences that allow for discovery and connection.

*For elevator access, there is a ramp on the back right hand side of the building & the code to the main entrance is 1777*. Take the elevator down to B and follow signs straight through the door for the Hartford Dance Collective.