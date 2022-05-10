Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Guthrie Brothers: EVERYTHING EVERLY Announced at Cheney Hall

Jeb and Jock Guthrie pay tribute to the most influential duo in rock and roll history, the Everly Brothers.

May. 10, 2022  

From the classic opening notes of "Bye Bye Love" to their spellbinding version of "All I Have to Do Is Dream", The Guthrie Brothers capture the sound and spirit of the Everly Brothers in their new show "Everything Everly".

Through sing-alongs, trivia and a healthy dose of humor, Jeb and Jock Guthrie pay tribute to the most influential duo in rock and roll history, the Everly Brothers.

The Guthrie Brothers have been delighting audiences across the country with their Simon & Garfunkel show "Scarborough Fair". Join them now for a new musical journey into the music that helped shaped a generation.

Call 860-647-9824 or visit www.cheneyhall.org for tickets.

Updated information about health and safety policies can be found at www.cheneyhall.org/safety.

Reserved Seating in both seating sections.



