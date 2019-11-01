The Bolshoi Ballet's Production of RAYMONDA Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse In HD On The Big Screen

Raymonda is a must-see of the Bolshoi Ballet, a work of living dance history, showcasing the ballerina as the ultimate virtuoso. Being one of legendary choreographer Marius Petipa's final works, he fully armed this ballet with beautiful court scenes, romantic corps de ballet dances, Hungarian czardas and a title role suited for the most outstanding ballerina. See this encore presentation of Raymonda on the big screen in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Monday, November 11 at 2pm, part of the Classical Series, underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

Raymonda is betrothed to Jean de Brienne, a gallant knight who pledged to go on a crusade led by the King of Hungary. When her beloved leaves, Abderakhman, a foreign knight, makes a bid for the hand of Raymonda and threatens her fate when she rejects him.

The Bolshoi Ballet ("Great Ballet" in Russian) is the leading ballet company of Russia, famous for elaborately staged productions of the classics and children's ballets that preserve the traditions of 19th-century classical dance. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Bolshoi Ballet in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. Free tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for LIVE and Encore HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and National Theatre of London.

