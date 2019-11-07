The Bolshoi Ballet's Production Of LE CORSAIRE Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In HD On The Big Screen

Le Corsaire is a breathtaking production reworked by choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, for The Bolshoi Ballet with luxurious cinematic sets, a shipwreck, and enough dancing for nearly the entire troupe, bringing the magnificence of the Bolshoi to life. See an encore presentation of this remarkable production, by composer Adolphe Adam, on the big screen in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Monday, November 18 at 6pm, part of the Classical Series, underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

On the bazaar square of Andrinopolis, the Pacha is struck by the beauty of Medora and tries to buy her, but the lovely young woman is not for sale. As the transaction is about to be completed, Medora is kidnaped by Conrad, a charming corsair (pirate) who catches her eye. Bolshoi Prima Ballerina, the "mesmerizing" Ekaterina Krysanova and Leading Soloist Igor Tsvirko ignite Medora and Conrad's passion with undeniable intensity. (The Guardian).

The Bolshoi Ballet ("Great Ballet" in Russian) is the leading ballet company of Russia, famous for elaborately staged productions of the classics and children's ballets that preserve the traditions of 19th-century classical dance. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Bolshoi Ballet in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. Free tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for LIVE and Encore HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





