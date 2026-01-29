Fairfield Center Stage to Hold Open Auditions for THE WEDDING SINGER

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fairfield Center Stage is holding Open Auditions (in-person and video submissions) for its upcoming spring musical production of The Wedding Singer on March 1 & 3 2026. See below for audition specifics including times. The show will run May 8-17 at Wakeman Hall inside First Church Congregational in downtown Fairfield. Seeking a diverse cast, primarily adults (primarily ages 16+, but also seeking a couple kids aged 11-13 for a few numbers) of singers, actors, and dancers of all /types to join our production. FCS is a community theater group, Non-Equity, no pay.

The staff for The Wedding Singer includes Christy McIntosh-Newsom (Director), Ken Legum (Music Director), and Bonnie Gregson (Choreographer). The production will run downtown Fairfield at performance venue Wakeman Hall (inside of First Church Congregational of Fairfield). Rehearsals are generally Mon-Thurs evenings 6-9:30pm and Sundays 3-7pm. Actors will not be needed every day until we get closer to opening. Required sitzprobe rehearsal (sing through with the orchestra) will occur on Sat May 2 at noon. All tech rehearsals are required and will take place the evenings of Sun May 3-7. Rehearsals will begin on or around Sun Mar 29 @ 3pm.

When:

In-person open call auditions will occur on Sunday Mar 1 from 3-5:30pm and Tuesday Mar 3 from 6-7pm. If you are unable to attend in-person auditions you may submit your initial audition virtually (see below for submission instructions). Appointments are highly recommended for in-person auditions. See below for the audition signup link. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, please cancel your audition appointment and submit an audition video.

Callbacks, if needed, for THE WEDDING SINGER will take place on Tues Mar 3 in the evening. Note that not all roles require a callback.

Where:

Wakeman Hall inside First Church Congregational,

148 Beach Rd in downtown Fairfield (free parking lot onsite)

What to prepare:

Please prepare a brief song (under one minute) in the style of the show (1980s pop song / singing from the show is ok). Please bring sheet music in the correct key. A capella singing is discouraged, and bluetooth/mobile devices with backing tracks will not be permitted.

After reserving an audition time slot, you will receive a link to fill out a digital audition form as well as submit a resume/headshot/recent photo.

Appointments: As a convenience and to shorten wait times, we offer a limited number of audition appointment time slots. RESERVE AN AUDITION TIME SLOT here:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0B4EAAAC2EA0FC1-61787869-fairfield

Please make a note of your appointment time and date as you may not receive a reminder. Audition slots are limited, first-come, first-served.

VIDEO AUDITION SUBMISSION GUIDELINES: If you are submitting your audition virtually, please submit (1) a video of you singing (guidelines follow) and (2) the audition form (link below). Video: sing an approximate one-minute section of a song in the style of the show (contemporary musical theater (comedic song) or comedic christmas song - singing from the show is ok). Please use an accompaniment track (i.e. karaoke track, piano track, other instrumental track, guitar, etc). Some backing tracks can be found on YouTube. Please no a capella singing, as the production team needs to hear singing with accompaniment.

AUDITION FORM FOR VIRTUAL SUBMISSIONS: CLICK HERE

For virtual auditions, please film in landscape mode in a well-lit room. We want to see you! Start by telling us your name, age (if under 16), and a 1-2 sentence intro about yourself.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR VIDEO:

Email your audition via a private or unlisted YouTube or Vimeo link by no later than 3pm on Sunday Mar 1 to christy@fairfieldcenterstage.org with the subject line WEDDING SINGER AUDITION. Please no email attachments - send a link to a hosted, playable video. Videos that do not meet these requirements will not be considered. If we need to see you at callbacks, you will be notified by Mon Mar 2 by noon.