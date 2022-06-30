The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry to Present BUGSY AND FRIENDS in Betsy Paterson Square

As part of its 2022 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Bugsy and Friends by Pumpernickel Puppets of Worcester, Massachusetts on July 16 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square. In the event of inclement weather for outdoor performances, the show will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 17 at 11 a.m. ET. This performance is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership.

Join Bugsy and his puppet friends for a musical variety show featuring hand, string, and life-size puppets. Plus, Bugsy and Friends also includes a puppet-making demonstration! This fun and interactive show is appropriate for children of all ages.

For nearly 40 years Pumpernickel Puppets has captivated audiences of all ages with humorous and colorful adaptations of classic folk and fairy tales. Worcester-based puppeteer John McDonough and his puppets present over 250 shows a year at schools, libraries and private parties throughout the New England area. McDonough's work appeared at the Ballard Institute in 2019 as part of the exhibition Living Objects: African American Puppetry.

Due to generous support during our 2022 UConn Gives campaign, admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served.

For more information, or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.