The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents THE LION & THE MOUSE This Month

As the final performance of its 2022 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present The Lion & The Mouse by New York-based WonderSpark Puppets on July 23 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 24 at 11 a.m. ET. This performance is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership.



New York City's acclaimed WonderSpark Puppets presents two Aesop's Fables in a highly interactive double feature: The Lion and the Mouse and The Tortoise and the Hare, two shows which also demonstrate forgiveness, the power of kindness, and good sportsmanship.



WonderSpark Puppets is a New York City-based puppet theater company led by Chad Williams and UConn Puppet Arts alumna Z Briggs. The company's mission is to spread joy, spark imagination and share laughter through high-quality puppet performances. They have partnered with brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, CAMP, NYC Public Schools and the New York Public Library, and have toured internationally, bringing original productions and puppetry workshops to festivals in Thailand and Taiwan. Since mid-March 2020 they have streamed live puppet shows for families in quarantine and streaming schools.



Due to generous support during our 2022 UConn Gives campaign, admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Reservations are not required. Chairs will not be provided, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets and seating. Seating space will be first come, first served.