TICKET TO RIDE: A BEATLES TRIBUTE CONCERT Comes To Cheney Hall This March

Ticket To Ride: A Beatles Tribute Concert announced at Cheney Hall, Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM.

Performing all songs in the original keys, and using vintage equipment, this Beatles tribute extravaganza is complete with costume changes and spot-on 3-part vocal harmonies.

Voyage on an enjoyable and energetic "Musical History Tour" featuring classics such as "All My Lovin", "Eight Days a Week", "A Hard Day's Night," and many more! Audiences are encouraged to sing, clap, and join in on all the high notes!

For tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224249®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheneyhall.org%2Fticket-to-ride?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 860-647-9824

Cabaret Seating: $35

Cabaret Table Seating available at the front of the theater.

You may bring food to enjoy before and during the program. Seating is provided at intimate, four-person tables (with a few options for parties of four or more).

Includes a complimentary beverage from the bar.

General Section:

Center Section: $28

Left or Right Sections: $18