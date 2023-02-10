Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TICKET TO RIDE: A BEATLES TRIBUTE CONCERT Comes To Cheney Hall This March

Featuring classics such as "All My Lovin", "Eight Days a Week", "A Hard Day's Night," and many more!

Feb. 10, 2023  

TICKET TO RIDE: A BEATLES TRIBUTE CONCERT Comes To Cheney Hall This March

Ticket To Ride: A Beatles Tribute Concert announced at Cheney Hall, Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM.

Performing all songs in the original keys, and using vintage equipment, this Beatles tribute extravaganza is complete with costume changes and spot-on 3-part vocal harmonies.

Voyage on an enjoyable and energetic "Musical History Tour" featuring classics such as "All My Lovin", "Eight Days a Week", "A Hard Day's Night," and many more! Audiences are encouraged to sing, clap, and join in on all the high notes!

For tickets visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224249®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cheneyhall.org%2Fticket-to-ride?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 860-647-9824

Cabaret Seating: $35

Cabaret Table Seating available at the front of the theater.

You may bring food to enjoy before and during the program. Seating is provided at intimate, four-person tables (with a few options for parties of four or more).

Includes a complimentary beverage from the bar.

General Section:

Center Section: $28

Left or Right Sections: $18




WCSU Presents Rodgers and Hammersteins ALLEGRO This Month Photo
WCSU Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's ALLEGRO This Month
DANBURY, Connecticut - Western Connecticut State University's Department of Theatre Arts presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's original musical 'Allegro,' an early creation from these Broadway legends that first premiered in 1947.
Palante Theatre Company Debuts at Seven Angels Theatre With World Premiere of CALLING PUER Photo
Pa'lante Theatre Company Debuts at Seven Angels Theatre With World Premiere of CALLING PUERTO RICO
Pa'lante Theater Company (PTC), Connecticut's first and only Afro-Latine Black Box theater company, announced its arrival on the Nutmeg State's theatre scene with the world premiere of New York playwright Juan Ramirez Jr.'s Calling Puerto Rico: For the Island and to Hope.
FREUDS LAST SESSION Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford This Month Photo
FREUD'S LAST SESSION Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford This Month
TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Mark St. Germain's thought-provoking drama, Freud's Last Session, directed by Francis A Daley. The play features Mr. Daley as Dr. Sigmund Freud with Chris Luongo as iconic author C.S. Lewis.
Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academys SCENE STUDY Class For Teens Photo
Last Chance To Register For Playhouse Theatre Academy's SCENE STUDY Class For Teens
Playhouse Theatre Academy's SCENE STUDY class (for ages 13-17) begins on February 9th at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, CT.

More Hot Stories For You


MOMENTS WITH PAUL To Take the Stage This March At Little Theatre of ManchesterMOMENTS WITH PAUL To Take the Stage This March At Little Theatre of Manchester
February 10, 2023

MOMENTS WITH PAUL, a musical play honoring the life of Paul Robeson. starring Jason McKinney as Paul Robeson and Christopher Bagley as Lawrence Brown to take the stage March 10 & 11.
Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents ROE By Lisa Loomer, Running March 2- 11, 2023Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents ROE By Lisa Loomer, Running March 2- 11, 2023
February 9, 2023

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (“CRT”), the professional producing arm of the  University of Connecticut Department of Dramatic Arts, continues its 2022-2023 season with ROE by  Lisa Loomer. ROE previews March 2 and runs March 3 – 11, 2023 at the Nafe Katter Theatre. 
WCSU Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's ALLEGRO This MonthWCSU Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's ALLEGRO This Month
February 9, 2023

DANBURY, Connecticut - Western Connecticut State University's Department of Theatre Arts presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's original musical 'Allegro,' an early creation from these Broadway legends that first premiered in 1947.
Pa'lante Theatre Company Debuts at Seven Angels Theatre With World Premiere of CALLING PUERTO RICOPa'lante Theatre Company Debuts at Seven Angels Theatre With World Premiere of CALLING PUERTO RICO
February 9, 2023

Pa'lante Theater Company (PTC), Connecticut's first and only Afro-Latine Black Box theater company, announced its arrival on the Nutmeg State's theatre scene with the world premiere of New York playwright Juan Ramirez Jr.'s Calling Puerto Rico: For the Island and to Hope.
FREUD'S LAST SESSION Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford This MonthFREUD'S LAST SESSION Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford This Month
February 9, 2023

TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Mark St. Germain's thought-provoking drama, Freud's Last Session, directed by Francis A Daley. The play features Mr. Daley as Dr. Sigmund Freud with Chris Luongo as iconic author C.S. Lewis.
share