THE TIGERFACE SHOW is Coming to Torch Theatre Milford Haven in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The TigerFace Show is a wild, wacky, and wonderful show, which asks us to rethink what it was we wanted to be when we grew up, in hopes of finding some childlike happiness in adulthood!

The audience will be thrown headfirst into a colour-filled world of puppets, balloons and poop-loops, as the character TigerFace attempts to keeps his adult cynicism at bay, whilst recreating the last ever episode of his favourite childhood TV show, joined by pals The Dream Maker, and Fast Hands (who is also the jungle's very own British Sign Language interpreter for the show).

The TigerFace Show promises to be a joyful, yet melancholic comedy that quickly descends into absurdism and unfurls into an 'audience-responsive, ragged-scream part-piece, 1-part misery to 2-parts joy.'

The TigerFace Show is created and performed by JTC and Co. Justin Teddy Cliffe is a theatre maker, writer, and director, who has previously been nominated by The National Theatre Wales for the Evening Standard Future Theatre Makers Award. Justin has worked with venues including Commonwealth Cardiff, Bristol Old Vic, Battersea Arts Centre, National Theatre Wales, and the Birmingham REP.

The TigerFace Show explores mature themes and adult themes, including mental health, alcohol, and swearing. The show is recommended for those aged 16+.

All shows of the TigerFace Show have British Sign Language incorporated, and Closed Captioning can be supplied upon request.

The TigerFace Show is heading to the Torch Theatre Milford Haven on 19th April, tickets are available via the website www.torchtheatre.co.uk/events/the-tigerface-show/, or via the venue Box Office 01646 695267.