THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Star Barry Bostwick Bring 50th Anniversary Tour To Warner Theatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with original cast member, Barry Bostwick (the iconic Brad Majors) who will be visiting cities across the US and Canada. Bostwick will be appearing at the Warner Theatre in Torrington on October 30th at 7:30 PM.

Audiences in Torrington will have an opportunity to meet the original Brad Majors (Barry Bostwick) from the movie; participate in a costume contest; and interact with a live performance by the Shadow Cast. They will be performing scenes from the movie ‘live’ on stage while the full un-edited film is shown behind them.

Says Barry Bostwick, “Rocky has changed lives, not just ours, and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world. We were fitted for our corsets and high heels and enthusiastically started singing songs that have endured for all these years. And “dammit Janet”! I have made nerds cool.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien. The film has become the longest-running theatrical release in the world.

Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Bostwick. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It's a one of a kind "happening". Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!

The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s International Tour is produced by Scott Stander and The Stander Group.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to the Warner Theatre on Thurs, Oct 30 at 7:30PM in Oneglia Auditorium in Torrington, CT. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35. Learn more at warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180 x1.

