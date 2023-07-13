THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) at The Legacy Theatre

Special Offer: The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!) Live at Legacy Theatre!
This love letter to musical theatre is sung in the style of the best musical theatre composers of all time, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb. This musical comedy revue, reminiscent of familiar Broadway tunes but with original melodies and lyrics spoofing the shows we all know and love, is a tantalizing treat!
July 13-30
Thurs 7pm, Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm
Tickets at LegacyTheatreCT.org
or Call (203) 315-1901 Today!
128 Thimble Islands Road in Branford, CT
