THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) at The Legacy Theatre

Special Offer: The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!) Live at Legacy Theatre!

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter Photo 1 Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Musicals at Richter
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Niantic Bay Playhouse to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY This Summer Photo 3 Niantic Bay Playhouse to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY This Summer
Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July Photo 4 Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) at The Legacy Theatre

This love letter to musical theatre is sung in the style of the best musical theatre composers of all time, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb. This musical comedy revue, reminiscent of familiar Broadway tunes but with original melodies and lyrics spoofing the shows we all know and love, is a tantalizing treat!

July 13-30
Thurs 7pm, Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Tickets at LegacyTheatreCT.org
or Call (203) 315-1901 Today!

128 Thimble Islands Road in Branford, CT




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Downtown Cabaret Theatre to Presents THE BEACH BUMS Next Month Photo
Downtown Cabaret Theatre to Presents THE BEACH BUMS Next Month

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre, led by Executive Producer Hugh Hallinan, will present the band 'The Beach Bums' on July 22, 2023 at 3:30 and 7:00.

2
THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) at The Legacy Theatre Photo
THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) at The Legacy Theatre

Special Offer: The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!) Live at Legacy Theatre!

3
Video: Get a Sneak Peek Into The New Paradigm Theatre Companys GREASE Photo
Video: Get a Sneak Peek Into The New Paradigm Theatre Company's GREASE

Get exclusive behind-the-scenes insights and revelations as Soda Shop Talk interviews 'Sandy' and 'Patty' from the Grease musical.

4
Ballard Institute to Unveil New Indian Shadow Puppetry Exhibit with Exciting Events in Aug Photo
Ballard Institute to Unveil New Indian Shadow Puppetry Exhibit with Exciting Events in August

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present the grand opening of its new exhibition Tradition and Revolution in Indian Shadow Puppetry on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) at The Legacy TheatreTHE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) at The Legacy Theatre
THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND at Dougherty Arts CenterTHE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND at Dougherty Arts Center
MACBETH at Parkman BandstandMACBETH at Parkman Bandstand
SATELLITES at Premiere StagesSATELLITES at Premiere Stages

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PENDERECKI STRING QUARTET & ANYA ALEXEYEV, PIANO
Music Mountain (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 3X3 One Man Show Festival
Brookfield Theatre (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUE MATSUKI - THE JAZZ GALS WHO MAKE ME SING
Music Theatre of CT (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EUCLID QUARTET
Music Mountain (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cassatt String Quartet & Ursula Oppens, Piano
Music Mountain (9/17-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GREASE!
New Paradigm Theatre (8/18-8/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You