THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to the Shubert Theatre

Performances run March 3–5, 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  
THE BOOK OF MORMON Comes to the Shubert Theatre

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, is pleased to announce a lottery ticket policy for Shubert Theatre, New Haven's March 3-5, 2023 engagement. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each for each of the five performances running Friday 8:00pm, Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sunday 1:00 & 6:30pm.

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON are pleased to offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.

Entries will be accepted at the Shubert Theatre box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance; each person will print their name and the number of tickets (1 or 2) they wish to purchase on a lottery form that is provided. Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each. Only one entry is allowed per person. Lottery forms are checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets are subject to availability.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical; the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical; and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETWORKS PRESENTATIONS (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com



Westport Country Playhouse is Accepting Applications For 2023 Woodward Internship Program Photo
Westport Country Playhouse is Accepting Applications For 2023 Woodward Internship Program
Westport Country Playhouse has announced that applications are now being accepted for its 2023 Joanne Woodward Internship Program for theater career aspirants. Interns enhance their professional skills and gain on-the-job experience working directly with Playhouse senior staff during summer months.
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse in April Photo
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse in April
Winter barely made an appearance this year, but spring is making a grand entrance, complete with sequins and six inch heels! THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE by Matthew Lopez opens in Ivoryton on April 8 and runs through April 30, 2023.
MAX VON ESSEN WITH BILLY STRITCH AT THE PIANO! at The Legacy Theatre Photo
MAX VON ESSEN WITH BILLY STRITCH AT THE PIANO! at The Legacy Theatre
Special Offer: Max von Essen and Billy Stritch Live at Legacy Theatre!
Warner Theatres Studio Sessions At NMST Presents Ricky Byrd With Support By Seth Adam, Apr Photo
Warner Theatre's Studio Sessions At NMST Presents Ricky Byrd With Support By Seth Adam, April 8
The Warner Theatre has announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member RICKY BYRD (formerly of Joan Jett & The Blackhearts) will headline the next STUDIO SESSION @ NMST with support by Seth Adam, Saturday, April 8 at 8 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

