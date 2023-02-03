Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steve Noxon Takes The Stage As Part Of The Palace Theater's 2nd Act Series

The event is on Tuesday, March 21st at 7 PM.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Steve Noxon Takes The Stage As Part Of The Palace Theater's 2nd Act Series

On Tuesday, March 21st at 7 PM, Steve Noxon takes the stage as part of the Palace Theater's 2nd Act Series to share his story of how he achieved his dream to be a broadcaster. For the last six years, Noxon was the host of Talk of the Town on WATR 1320 AM and 97.7 FM.

Noxon has come to be known as the conservative voice in the greater Waterbury community, but he started his professional journey doing what he thought he was supposed to do: he got a job and supported his family. In the back of his mind, he had a dream to be on the radio. It always seemed to be just out of reach until dramatic changes in his family life opened the door to realize that dream. He just needed to learn how to say "yes."

Now, Noxon begins a 3rd Act as WATR ownership has changed and his tenure on the station has ended. Hear his side of the story as he once again says "yes" to moving forward and embracing new opportunities.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org.

2ND ACT is a monthly storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Stories will be 45-60 minutes in length followed by Q&A with the audience.




ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month Photo
ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month
This March, bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor and your heart to The Ridgefield Playhouse to learn all about “RBG”- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. All Things Equal - The Life & Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a brand new play from Tony Award Winning playwright Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), starring Michelle Azar as RGB.
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents THE BAFFO BOX SHOW By Modern Times T Photo
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents THE BAFFO BOX SHOW By Modern Times Theater This Month
As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present The Baffo Box Show by the Vermont-based Modern Times Theater on Feb. 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Playhouse On Park Is Now Accepting Submissions For Playwrights On Park New Works Series Photo
Playhouse On Park Is Now Accepting Submissions For Playwrights On Park New Works Series
Playwrights on Park is an exciting artistic endeavor for Playhouse on Park. Their mission is to develop and produce original plays, to foster emerging and established playwrights, and to become a leader in new play development.
Pantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and Teens Photo
Pantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and Teens
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced registration and the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production.

More Hot Stories For You


ALL THINGS EQUAL Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next MonthALL THINGS EQUAL Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month
February 2, 2023

This March, bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor and your heart to The Ridgefield Playhouse to learn all about “RBG”- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. All Things Equal - The Life & Trials Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a brand new play from Tony Award Winning playwright Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), starring Michelle Azar as RGB.
The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents THE BAFFO BOX SHOW By Modern Times Theater This MonthThe Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Presents THE BAFFO BOX SHOW By Modern Times Theater This Month
February 2, 2023

As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present The Baffo Box Show by the Vermont-based Modern Times Theater on Feb. 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Playhouse On Park Is Now Accepting Submissions For Playwrights On Park New Works SeriesPlayhouse On Park Is Now Accepting Submissions For Playwrights On Park New Works Series
February 1, 2023

Playwrights on Park is an exciting artistic endeavor for Playhouse on Park. Their mission is to develop and produce original plays, to foster emerging and established playwrights, and to become a leader in new play development.
Pantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and TeensPantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and Teens
February 1, 2023

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced registration and the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production.
SHOW YOUR LOVE Campaign Comes to Playhouse On Park This FebruarySHOW YOUR LOVE Campaign Comes to Playhouse On Park This February
February 1, 2023

This year marks Playhouse on Park's 8th annual SHOW YOUR LOVE campaign. As we emerge from the pandemic, it is more important now than ever before to keep the arts alive! You can make an impact by donating to Playhouse on Park throughout the month of February. 
share