Stage @ The Warner to Present DEATH BY DESIGN at the Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre’s Stage @ The Warner program will stage Death By Design, a comedy-mystery by playwright Rob Urbinati, from November 7 through 16 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Set in a 1930s English country estate, the play follows playwright Edward Bennett and his wife Sorel as they retreat from London after a failed opening night. Their attempt at a quiet weekend is interrupted by the arrival of several uninvited guests, culminating in an unexpected murder. The story unfolds as Bridgit, the household maid, takes it upon herself to uncover the culprit.

The cast features Darrell Cookman as Edward Bennett, Christiane M. Olson as Sorel Bennett, Marilyn Olsen as Bridgit, Jazzy Cores as Alice, David Macharelli as Walter Pearce, Adriana Medina as Victoria Van Roth, Ron St. John III as Eric, and Gabriel Sousa as Jack.

The production is directed by Jonathan Zalaski, with scenic design by David Verdosci, costume design by Renee Purdy, lighting design by Chris Lubik, and props by Nicole D’Amico. The stage management team includes Alyssa Archambault, Kyla Madore, and Charlene Speyerer, with Lee Evans as technical director. Additional collaborators include Marrianne Parks (choreography), Tracy Liz Miller (intimacy coach), Chet Ostroski (fight coordinator), and Melissa “PK” Tonning-Kollwitz (dialect coach).

An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for November 16 at 2:00 p.m., with interpreters Barbara Cassin, MarySue Owens, and Julie Pond.

Stage @ The Warner is the community theatre branch of the Warner Theatre, producing multiple shows each season with a large base of volunteers. Founded by Jim Fritch and Neil Pagano, the program provides opportunities for local artists to perform and participate in theatrical productions.

Death By Design is sponsored by Thomaston Savings Bank. Performances run November 7–16, with tickets starting at $32. Tickets are available at warnertheatre.org or by calling the box office at (860) 489-7180.