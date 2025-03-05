Single Tickets to Ivoryton Playhouse 2025 Season on Sale Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Individual tickets for Ivoryton Playhouse's 2025 season are now available for purchase! This year's lineup promises a diverse and exciting array of productions, from beloved classics to fresh, heartwarming stories. Theatergoers can now secure seats for an unforgettable season filled with music, laughter, and heart.

Kicking off the season is Hank Williams: Lost Highway, a toe-tapping, soul-stirring musical journey through the life and music of the legendary Hank Williams. Running from April 3rd through April 27th, this spectacular production showcases Williams' rise to stardom to his tragic end, featuring iconic songs like "Your Cheatin' Heart," "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," and "Hey, Good Lookin'." With an incredible cast of actor-musicians bringing the story to life, Hank Williams: Lost Highway is a must-see for country music lovers and theater enthusiasts alike.

Following this electrifying opening, the season continues with an outstanding lineup:

Tea at Five (May 15 – June 8)

A captivating one-woman show that delves into the life of Hollywood icon Katharine Hepburn at two pivotal moments in her career.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (June 26 – July 27) – A dazzling, high-energy musical spectacular featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved score and a story of hope and resilience.

My Fair Lady (August 7 – September 7)

The timeless Lerner and Loewe classic about Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins, featuring unforgettable songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night" and "On the Street Where You Live."

Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help (October 2 – October 26)

A hilarious and heartwarming coming-of-age story set in the 1970s, where a teenage girl's misadventures test the limits of family and faith.

Playhouse Holiday Jamboree (November 20 – December 21)

A brand-new, homegrown musical celebration of the season, packed with festive music, storytelling, and holiday cheer.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of live theater at Ivoryton Playhouse! Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so reserve your seats today. Of course, getting a 3-show or 6-show subscription is the best way to enjoy the Playhouse as those offers include free ticket exchanges and choice seating!

