Shubert Theatre's 'Next Stop: New Haven' Returns With New At Home Edition

Next Stop: New Haven was created in 2019 to celebrate New Haven's amazing food scene, Broadway's rising stars and the beloved Shubert Theatre. The second annual event was originally scheduled for late April, so in lieu of the in-person fundraiser at the theatre, the team is bringing the Shubert home to its guests with Next Stop: New Haven: at Home!

Taking place Monday, May 18 at 7:30pm, the $75 ticket includes:

One curated box of goodies (which serves up to two people, 21+) from several of the theatre's restaurant partners, including Claire's Corner Copia, Chabaso, Doughlicious, Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill, OLMO and Ordinary.

A log-in to access the evening's 75-minute live program, which will include a cocktail making class with Tim from Ordinary (supplies included!), a cheese-board making class with Jason from OLMO, musical entertainment, Broadway trivia with Kahoot, an exclusive sneak peek at the Shubert's 2020-2021 Broadway Series and so much more!

In addition to the ticket supporting these beloved New Haven restaurants and the Shubert Theatre, a portion of the proceeds will also benefit Frontline Foods New Haven, feeding the hospital frontline teams at Yale New Haven Hospital and the VA Hospital.

Tickets went live this morning for this "limited seating" event, and will be available through 5:00pm on Thursday, May 14. Ticketholders will be contacted by the theatre to coordinate curbside pick-up of the boxes the afternoon of Monday, May 18 at The Shubert.

More information and the link to purchase tickets is available here: https://shubert.com/shows-events/next-stop-new-haven.





