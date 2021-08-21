Shubert Theatre Will Require Proof of Vaccination of Negative Test

The Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT has announced that it will require proof of vaccination for all events through October 31.

Full vaccination will also be required for all staff, volunteers, performers, backstage crew, and all others entering the Shubert Theatre.

If you are unvaccinated, you must bring proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the performance start time.

Face masks will also be required for all, regardless of vaccination status, while inside the building, except while actively eating or drinking.

To prove your vaccination, you may bring a physical card or a photo of a complete vaccination card that matches the patron's valid photo ID. Alternatively, for those who are unvaccinated, proof of a negative test may be a printed or digital test result that matches the patron's valid photo ID.

Children under 12, who cannot be vaccinated by federal law, must be accompainied by an adult (in compliance with an adult in compliance with above guidelines) and are required to wear a face mask.

Learn more about all of the theatre's protocols at https://shubert.com/news/vaccination-and-mask-requirements.