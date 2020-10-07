Shubert Theatre Will Remain Virtual Despite Being Allowed to Open at 50% Capacity

Carla Sullivan, the VP of External Communications for the theatre, said that this does not make sense for them financially.

The Shubert Theatre in New Haven is opting to stay virtual, despite Connecticut entering Phase 3 of reopening in two days, WTNH reports.

The theatre, like many others, closed in March and cut staff. Phase 3 will allow venues to reopen at 50% capacity.

Carla Sullivan, the VP of External Communications for the theatre, said that this does not make sense for them financially.

"Broadway tours are not out or performing. In fact, most performers, comedians, musicians are really on pause. So to even be able to contract with any entertainment of the caliber that the Shubert normally does, it's close to impossible right now," said Sullivan.

The Shubert's next project is a digital fundraiser on October 26 called "Next Stop, New Haven at Home" It also includes a curated party box with adult beverages and desserts from local restaurants.

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

Read more on WTNH.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You