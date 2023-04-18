Sean Paul Takes the Stage at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 18, 2023  
Over the weekend, Jamaican rapper and singer Sean Paul wowed his audience at Foxwoods Resort Casino's Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT.

As part of the Scorcha Tour, celebrating his eighth album with the same title, Sean Paul put on a show that was not going to let anyone in the crowd sit down even for one song.

The dancehall artist has been making music since the 90s, charting the billboards with upbeat tunes that everyone knows no matter who you are, bringing everyone together that night for one giant dance party.

During the nearly two-hour show, the entire audience was dancing, and for good reason. The performance went from one well-known track to the next, including Gimme the Light, She Doesn't Mind, and Like Glue, all with the help of the live band and DJ on set, keeping the music just as on point as the lyrics themselves.

Sean Paul also sang Cheap Thrills, which is usually performed with Australian singer Sia, and although she was not there that evening, the audience still bopped around without a care, holding drinks in their hand and singing along as loud as they could.

Even after all these years, Sean Paul continues to delight both young and old, still providing that fun and lively vibe we all need, and proving he still has what it takes to do it right. Makes sense why he was recently announced as a Siren's headliner at the Bristol Amphitheatre in July.

The Premiere Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino is home to many incredible musical acts, and Sean Paul definitely did not disappoint this weekend. If you didn't get a chance to see the show, there is plenty more happening in the coming months, including the Broadway actor and singer Billy Porter performing live for the Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One on June 3rd.

(Photo courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)



