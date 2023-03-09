Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sean Paul Announced as Siren's Friday Headliner

Tickets are available for pre-order now.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Taking over Bristol's Harbourside this July, Siren is back at the Bristol Amphitheatre to bring three nights of drum and bass, jungle and dancehall anthems. Award-winning hit maker Sean Paul will headline on Friday 28th July and make sure Bristolians are stuck like glue to the harbourside this summer. Pre Order your tickets here!

Friday 28th July will see dancehall icon Sean Paul perform at the Bristol harbour for the ultimate party set. In the last 20-plus years of music-making, Sean has earned several Grammy and Billboard Music award nominations and is the recipient of an American Music award, MOBO awards, Soul Train awards and more and is the only Jamaican artist to have won an American Music award (2006) for Favourite Pop/Rock Male Artist.

Sean Paul is certainly no stranger to collaboration. Having multiple Hot 100 No. 1 singles with other artists including "Baby Boy" with Beyonce and "Cheap Thrills," with Sia, he has also embraced the idea on two of his most recent projects, 2018's Mad Love: The Prequel, and 2021's Live N Livin. The former found him paired with pop stars from around the world, Dua Lipa and Becky G.

Kicking off the festival on Thursday, alongside Fabio & Grooverider and The Outlook Orchestra, are newly added special guests and South West legends DJ Roni Size and Dynamite MC. plus David Rodigan and local MC Gardna. Prepare yourself for some of the best in local DNB with second stages hosted by Intrigue and Invicta Audio on Thursday and Saturday respectively. From the founding moments of jungle and drum and bass, to transforming underground electronic music for festival stages, Bristol's own Mercury Music Prize winner Roni Size is coming fresh to the Siren stage on Thursday 27th July as an enormous special guest.

Alongside him, long term collaborator and the voice of Full Cycle Dynamite MC, one of the biggest names in the global MC world, will be taking to the Thursday night stage and giving Bristol crowds a taste of his drum and bass know-how. Originally gaining prominence in the Jungle and drum and bass arenas, Dynamite MC has also released an enviable spectrum of hip hop, breaks, garage and reggae material. Over the years he's collaborated with a galaxy of world-class artists including Krafty Kuts, DJ Skitz, Switch, Elephant man, Sinden, Andy C and many more.

This epic summer party celebrates globally-renowned underground tracks as well as the two year anniversary of Siren.

Tom Hoyle, Co-Founder of Siren said:

"Sean Paul is an international superstar and one of the biggest names in dancehall music so having him on the Siren stage this summer is an incredible honour. He's an act whose output over the last 20 years has connected with so many different audiences and we're really excited to be bringing him to Bristol for the first time in over 12 years!"

After last year's sold out events, this year's harbourside weekender is going to be bigger than ever and our line-up for all three nights is going to make this summer one to remember. We've been blown away by the incredible response to these shows already so we're looking forward to a great weekend."



