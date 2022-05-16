Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Hartford Whalers Author Patrick Pickens '07

More than 25 years after departing Hartford for Raleigh, NC, the NHL's Whalers continue to inspire passion among fans. And Whalers devotees aren't just clamoring for still-popular jerseys, hats and T-shirts. They're nostalgic for a team that had New England roots for nearly 25 years-in Boston, Springfield and Hartford-and featured some of the greatest players in NHL history, including Gordie Howe (with his sons Mark and Marty), Bobby Hull and Ron Francis.

Pickens's book details the Whalers' origin in Boston in 1972, the team's WHA championship in 1973, the roof collapse of their home arena that indirectly led to their entrance to the NHL in 1979, their stunning NHL playoff-series win against the top-seeded Quebec Nordiques in 1986, the 1986-87 season when they claimed their first division championship and their relocation south in 1997 as the Carolina Hurricanes. Pickens imagines a Stanley Cup delivered to hockey-crazed Hartford in 2006, when the Hurricanes instead brought it home to North Carolina. The book also explores the likelihood of an NHL team returning to the Nutmeg State.

Pat Pickens is a sportswriter who has covered the NHL since 2013 for The New York Times, NHL.com, the Associated Press, Sportsnet.ca, Bleacher Report and many others. Before that, he was the sports editor of the Fairfield Citizen and a sportswriter for Hearst Connecticut Media Group. He is a 2007 graduate of Sacred Heart University.

