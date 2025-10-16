SWEENEY TODD ASL-Interpreted Performance To Take Place At Cheney Hall November 15

The special matinee performance will offer an accessible experience for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences.
Cheney Hall will host a special ASL-interpreted performance of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.
This unique presentation of Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical thriller will offer a fully accessible experience for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audience members, allowing all patrons to enjoy the production’s diabolical humor and razor-sharp wit.
Due to the specialized nature of this performance, seating is limited, and early reservations are strongly encouraged. While tickets are free, a suggested donation of $20 per seat will help offset the costs of providing ASL interpretation and ongoing accessibility initiatives.
To reserve tickets for the ASL-interpreted performance, visit this link.
For questions or assistance, contact the Cheney Hall Box Office at 860-647-9824.
Attend the deliciously dark tale of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a heart-pounding thriller of vengeance and wit. The story follows Benjamin Barker, a barber who loses everything in a cruel act of treachery. Reborn as Sweeney Todd, he returns to Victorian London seeking revenge—teaming up with the resourceful Mrs. Lovett in a chilling and unforgettable pursuit of justice.
Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Sweeney Todd remains one of Sondheim’s greatest masterworks, blending sharp social commentary with hauntingly beautiful music.
