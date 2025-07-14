 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SCROOGE AND MARLEY Will Premiere at Legacy Theatre This Holiday Season

The new musical prequel to A Christmas Carol opens December 4 in Branford, CT.

By: Jul. 14, 2025
SCROOGE AND MARLEY Will Premiere at Legacy Theatre This Holiday Season Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT, currently celebrating its 5th Anniversary Season, has announced the premiere of a new holiday musical, SCROOGE AND MARLEY, set to open December 4, 2025. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m..

Inspired by patron feedback from past seasons, the Legacy team developed Scrooge and Marley as a musical prequel to A Christmas Carol, offering a fresh take while honoring the beloved holiday tradition. “In our first four seasons, we concluded each year with our adaptation of A Christmas Carol. It's been one of our best-attended shows,” said Keely Baisden Knudsen, Legacy’s Executive Artistic Director. “We received two diverse thoughts from patrons—some wanted us to continue A Christmas Carol every year, while others asked us to switch things up. We hope this year's show satisfies both perspectives.”

Based on the award-winning book Jacob T. Marley by R. William Bennett, the new musical explores the early years of Scrooge and Marley’s business partnership and the events that shaped their fates. With a witty and heartfelt script, the production promises a rich theatrical experience that deepens audiences' understanding of Dickens’s world.

The Legacy Theatre is located at 128 Thimble Islands Road in Branford, CT, just off Exit 56 on I-95. A fully accessible professional theatre and training center, Legacy has become a cultural hub on the Connecticut shoreline, known for producing classical works, contemporary plays, and new musicals—including a 2024 production directed by Julie Andrews.




Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos