SCROOGE AND MARLEY Will Premiere at Legacy Theatre This Holiday Season

The Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT, currently celebrating its 5th Anniversary Season, has announced the premiere of a new holiday musical, SCROOGE AND MARLEY, set to open December 4, 2025. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m..

Inspired by patron feedback from past seasons, the Legacy team developed Scrooge and Marley as a musical prequel to A Christmas Carol, offering a fresh take while honoring the beloved holiday tradition. “In our first four seasons, we concluded each year with our adaptation of A Christmas Carol. It's been one of our best-attended shows,” said Keely Baisden Knudsen, Legacy’s Executive Artistic Director. “We received two diverse thoughts from patrons—some wanted us to continue A Christmas Carol every year, while others asked us to switch things up. We hope this year's show satisfies both perspectives.”

Based on the award-winning book Jacob T. Marley by R. William Bennett, the new musical explores the early years of Scrooge and Marley’s business partnership and the events that shaped their fates. With a witty and heartfelt script, the production promises a rich theatrical experience that deepens audiences' understanding of Dickens’s world.

The Legacy Theatre is located at 128 Thimble Islands Road in Branford, CT, just off Exit 56 on I-95. A fully accessible professional theatre and training center, Legacy has become a cultural hub on the Connecticut shoreline, known for producing classical works, contemporary plays, and new musicals—including a 2024 production directed by Julie Andrews.