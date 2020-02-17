Rufus de Rham Named New Executive Director of Warner Theatre

The Warner Theatre announced today the appointment of its new Executive Director, Mr. Rufus De Rham. Mr. de Rham was selected following an extensive and thorough executive search process.

Rufus has an extensive background in the arts - as an NYU grad with both a BA and MA, Rufus studied cinema and moving image archiving and preservation. He is skilled in event planning and management, grant writing, programming, nonprofit operations, and relationship and partnership development. He has worked as a senior manager and programmer for Subway Cinema in New York, Programming Operations Manager at the Lincoln Center in New York, and currently serves as the Executive Director of the NWCT Arts Council.

"Through a deliberative and competitive process, Rufus represented as our most vibrant and forward thinking candidate. He brings a distinctive passion for the arts, a love of Northwest CT, and possesses an unmistakable desire to lead the Warner. The Board looks forward to his tenure, ideas, and energy," says Brian Mattiello, the Warner Theatre's Chairman of the Board.

"I am thrilled to join the fantastic team at the Warner Theatre. The Warner is a vital and vibrant cornerstone for our entire region. My grandparents grew up going to the Warner when it was a movie theater and thanks to the dedication and hard work of the community new generations have access to world class performances and education right here in downtown Torrington. I can't wait to continue building this momentum with the staff and board and meet everyone at the next Warner event!" Rufus De Rham.





