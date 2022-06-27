Review: Lionel Richie Rocks the Stage at Mohegan Sun

Over the weekend, pop music legend Lionel Richie took the stage at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The four-time Grammy winner, who has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, shined bright in his orange sequined jacket with the words "All Night Long" written on the back, as he embraced the large crowd and repeatedly noted how happy he was to be back performing live after being cooped up at home for more than two years.

Richie's excitement over the crowd had him pull up a very young audience member on stage (with the help of her father) as he commented on the many different generations of fans, noting how some may know him from the Commodores but that little girl "knows me from American Idol," referring to his post on the ABC show where he has been for the past four seasons.

Richie performed a roughly two-hour set with two quick wardrobe changes from his orange sequin jacket to red tails, back to a navy sequin jacket, all the while singing his mega-hits which included "Easy (Like Sunday Morning)," "Endless Love," "Stuck on You," and "Say You, Say Me."

The Arena's impressive stage set and lighting helped enhance Richie with a spotlight shining on him during intimate numbers at the piano when he played, "Hello" to a swirl of colors shooting in all directions while he sang "Dancing on the Ceiling," bringing the delighted audience to their feet.

Richie also sang the song he co-wrote with the late Michael Jackson, "We Are the World," noting the song was even more important today than it was so many years ago when it first came out in 1985. Richie took time to talk to the audience about coming together not as one "color" or one "race" but as a family that is united. The crowd soon took out their cell phones and lit the Arena with their flashlights.

The show was heartfelt but also incredibly energetic and fun, with a band just as excited to be back on stage as Richie himself, impressing everyone with their musical talents along with their dance moves. When Richie finished the set with "All Night Long" the audience jumped up from their seats and danced along with the singer and his band. It was a show one won't forget and only a show a legendary pop superstar like Richie could pull off.

(Photo couresty of Mohegan Sun)