Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Creative Kids Classes

Playhouse Theatre Academy is a theatre school offering recreational classes and pre-professional training. All programs, classes and workshops are held at the 224 EcoSpace, which is conveniently located for anyone in Greater Hartford area or beyond. Registration is now open for the next session of Creative Kids classes (ages 4-6).

There are two different class offerings; Mondays (4:30-5:30pm) or Saturdays (10am-11am). The Saturday class begins on February 1, and the Monday class begins on February 10. Sign up before all slots are filled! Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

About the class: Welcome to the world of theatre! In Creative Kids, children will explore their creativity through imaginative play and ensemble games. Exercises and games will focus on acting, storytelling, puppetry, music, and movement. Kindergarten prerequisite, but children ages 4 and older who have attended pre-k are welcome to register with approval. Fee: $135 for one 8-week session. One time $15 registration fee. For more information on pricing, dates, and registration forms, visit the Education tab our website at www.playhouseonpark.org. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact Elizabeth Simmons, Director of Education at 860-523-5900 x16 or ESimmons@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

The 224 EcoSpace - Playhouse Theatre Academy is located at the beautiful 224 EcoSpace, 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105. Here you will find plenty of off-street parking, beautiful waiting areas, and dedicated teaching studios. The 224 EcoSpace is located .5 miles from The Mark Twain House, providing easy access from all areas of Greater Hartford and beyond: just 2.1 miles from Playhouse on Park; .3 miles from the I-84 W Sigourney St exit; 1 mile from I-84 E Sisson Ave. exit. The building is set back behind the parking lot and is purple in color! Parking is on the West Side. Enter through the East Side entrance.





