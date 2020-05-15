Playhouse Theatre Academy Announces Virtual Theatre Club

Playhouse Theatre Academy is offering two weeks worth of Zoom-based theatre classes for kids and teens! These classes are FREE!* Attend as few or as many as you like! Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

PLAYDATES (Ages 5-8) - Tuesdays & Thursdays 3pm - 4pm EST (starting May 19 for two weeks): Have a play date with us! Develop theatre and literacy skills with a different book each week. Bring the story to life with crafts and movement activities! Instructors: Tori Mooney and Hillary Ekwall

BOOKED IT! (Ages 9-12) - Fridays 3 - 4pm EST (starting May 22 for two weeks): This video series helps develop theatre skills with activities based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Featuring a special guest - an actor from the national tour! Instructor: Thomas Beebe

PLAYWRITING (Ages 12-15) - Tuesdays & Thursdays 4:30 - 5:30pm EST (starting May 19 for two weeks with a Friday session in Week 2): Create an original short play, complete with your own characters, dialogue, plot, and more! Share your masterpiece on the final day. Drop in for a class or two, or take all five! Instructors: Kirsten Easton-Hazaa and Elizabeth Simmons

*Suggested donation of $20 To learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy's online classes, email info@PlayhouseOnPark.org, or visit the Education tab on www.PlayhouseOnPark.com.





