Playhouse On Park's 13th Main Stage Season Continues With THE AGITATORS By Mat Smart

THE AGITATORS: THE STORY OF SUSAN B. ANTHONY AND FREDERICK DOUGLASS, written by Mat Smart, will run at Playhouse on Park from May 25 - June 12, 2022. This production is part of Playhouse on Park's 13th Main Stage Season, and it will be directed by Kelly O'Donnell.

The Agitators tells of the enduring but tempestuous friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Great allies? Yes. And at times, great adversaries. Young abolitionists when they met in Rochester in the 1840s, they were full of hopes, dreams, and a common purpose. As they grew to become the cultural icons we know today, their movements collided and their friendship was severely tested. This is the story of that forty-five-year friendship - from its beginning in Rochester, through a civil war, and to the highest halls of government. They agitated the nation, they agitated each other, and, in doing so, they helped shape the Constitution and the course of American history.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is West Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for THE AGITATORS, and range from $40-$50. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Student Rush is $10 (cash only), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Previews are on June 25 & 26, with all tickets at $20. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.