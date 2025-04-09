Playhouse On Park Will Produce the World Premiere of THE BARONESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE BARONESS written by Jacque Lamarre will run at Playhouse on Park from June 4th-22nd. This production will be directed by Michael Schiralli. THE BARONESS is a part of Playhouse on Park's 16th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Reframing the Familiar.

Baroness Elsa Schraeder has arrived at the Von Trapp mansion to seal the deal: her engagement to Austria's most eligible bachelor, Georg Von Trapp. What the Baroness doesn't count on mucking up her plans: a yodeling and curtain-sewing failed nun. Refusing to let a dowdy governess get the better of her, the Baroness takes to her room to plot her revenge, when a certain telegram delivery boy climbs through her window.

Jacques Lamarre is a Hartford area playwright whose work has been seen on various Connecticut stages and around the country. TheaterWorks Hartford has premiered his comedies I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti; Raging Skillet; and Secondo. He is one of the contributing playwrights for their annual holiday tradition Christmas on the Rocks, and he will be represented on their 40th anniversary season with the premiere of Circus Fire.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for THE BARONESS and range from $42.50-$55. Group rates are available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org to learn about Lunch Time Special and Student Rush discounted ticket options. Previews are on June 4th and 5th, with all tickets at $25. 2 pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30 pm on Wednesday and Thursday and at 8 pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talkback with the cast after each Sunday matinee. All tickets are subject to a $2.50 service charge.

Comments