Playhouse On Park Brings Another Playwrights On Park To 'From The Porch - A Summer Series'

It will take place on Wednesday, September 23.

Playhouse on Park is bringing a new play reading to the Hill-Stead Museum, in partnership with West Hartford Community Interactive (WHCi). It will take place on Wednesday, September 23 (Rain Date: Sept. 24) at 6:30pm (Gates Open at 6pm). This reading is part of the Playwrights on Park series, featuring GRIT by Nick Malakhow. The reading will be followed by a talkback with the playwright and the opportunity to complete a response form. If you miss it, you can watch it later on WHCi's YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/whctv5. Consider subscribing for future updates. This reading is free and open to the public; donations to support Playhouse on Park and/or WHCi are encouraged.

At Dunston-Hall Academy, Raymond Castillo, a returning junior, and Sasha Gomez, a new sophomore, meet and bond over being two of the "scholarship kids" at a mostly white boarding school, the stupid stuff their white hallmates say, feeling like fish out of water both at home and at DHA, and their passions for music and art. Their growing friendship is tested, however, when they must navigate a series of personal tragedies, uncomfortable revelations, and betrayals as the fall semester unfolds.

Nick Malakhow (he/him/his) is a Dominican and Ukrainian writer and theater educator based in Boston. His full-length play, SEEING EYE, was developed with Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago and Fresh Ink in Boston, and was a finalist for the 2019 O'Neill NPC, the 2018 LTC/HowlRound Carnaval, and the 2020 In-Progress Reading Series at the Unicorn Theatre. His other work has been developed or produced by the Quarantine Series, Theatre@First, the Open Theatre Project, the Q Collective, and as part of the 2018 Boston Theater Marathon. Nick was a Company One Playlab Unit member for C1's 2019 season. He has also taught theater, English, and creative writing at the secondary level for over ten years in the greater Philly and Boston areas. He grew up in the diverse town of Teaneck, New Jersey. BA: Swarthmore College, MA: Emerson College.

Tickets are $25; they will not be sold at the door. You can order tickets through Playhouse on Park - online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT. 06119. Please note Playhouse on Park's abbreviated hours due to Covid-19: 10am -2pm Mon-Fri or by appointment. On the night of the event, you will not need a physical ticket; your name and the size of your party will be on a list at the gate. Bring your own beverages, food, chairs/blankets and masks. Masks must be warn unless you are in your designated spot on the lawn. The Hill-Stead Museum is located at 35 Mountain Rd. Farmington, CT 06032. For more information, visit their website at www.Hillstead.org.

A message from the Hill-Stead Museum: The health and safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In the interest of your personal safety and community health, please observe all the precautions listed here: Guests are advised to practice physical distancing by standing at least 6 feet away from other groups of people not traveling with them while standing in lines and moving around the property; Children must stay with adults at all times and a minimum of 6 feet distance must be maintained between all other non-family members; Face masks should be worn by all visitors six years of age and above; Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed at entrances and high contact areas; A first aid station will be accessible.

Hill-Stead employees have already pre-marked spaces on the lawn for your group. Upon arrival, guests will be escorted to a pre-marked space on the west lawn by an employee wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). We are closely monitoring government policy changes, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, government mandates, and public health advancements and will continue to make changes as necessary or appropriate to our protocols and procedures.

