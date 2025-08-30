Photos: SYLVIA at Sharon Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Production photos have been released for Syliva, playing at Sharon Playhouse. This heartwarming and hilarious production pairs Broadway favorites with talented local artists for an unforgettable celebration of love, loyalty, and laughter. Tickets are on sale now at SharonPlayhouse.org

Sylvia, is directed by Colin Hanlon (Kowalski, Submissions Only, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at George Street Playhouse). Leading the cast is Jen Cody (Disney’s The Princess and the Frog; Something Rotten, Steel Magnolias at Sharon Playhouse) as Sylvia, the charming canine with boundless spark and spunk. Jonathan Walker (The Divine Sister, The Assembled Parties, The Lifespan of a Fact at Sharon Playhouse) brings warmth and complexity to Greg, the empty-nester whose world is turned upside down by a stray dog. Returning to the Playhouse alongside Walker is Jennifer Van Dyck (Ibsen’s Ghost; The Confession of Lily Dare; The Lifespan of a Fact at Sharon Playhouse) as Kate, Greg’s pragmatic and scholarly wife, navigating her own reactions to Sylvia’s arrival. Rounding out the company, Sienna Brann tackles the delightfully eclectic trio of Tom, Phyllis, and Leslie, delivering versatility and infectious comic energy. Casting by ARC, Duncan Stewart, CSA is the resident casting director for The Sharon Playhouse. The show will feature scenic design by Christopher and Justin Swader, costume design by Kathleen DeAngelis, wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, lighting by Wheeler Moon and sound design by Graham Stone. Kristine Schlachter and Cameron Fleck are the stage management team. Click here for more information.

A.R. Gurney’s hit comedy Sylvia follows Greg, a middle-aged man at a crossroads, whose life is transformed when he brings home an exuberant stray dog—much to the dismay of his wife, Kate. As Greg’s bond with Sylvia grows, her spirited antics and surprising insights challenge their marriage, priorities, and ideas about love and loyalty. Premiering Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 1995 with Sarah Jessica Parker in the title role, the play quickly became an audience favorite. Beloved for its quick wit, warmth, and inventive twist of having a human actor portray the dog, Sylvia has enjoyed numerous productions worldwide and made its Broadway debut in 2015, featuring Annaleigh Ashford.

