Photos: MY FAIR LADY At Ivoryton Playhouse

Ivoryton Playhouse will continue its run of My Fair Lady through September 7. Check out photos of the production, starring Evan Bertram as Eliza Doolittle, a seasoned performer who previously played the role on the National Tour.

Directed by Brian Feehan, the production features all the iconic songs audiences cherish, including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” brought to vivid life in Ivoryton’s intimate historic theatre.

The cast includes Evan Bertram as Eliza Doolittle, Trevor Martin as Henry Higgins, Joe Dellger as Colonel Pickering, Scott Mikita as Alfred Doolittle, Ben Daniel as Freddy, and Stacia Fernandez as Mrs. Higgins, alongside Tess Adams, Nicholas Futris, Taylor Krebuscewski, Mikey LoBalsamo, Johanna Regan Milani, Jason Pintar, Autumn Eliza Sheffy, Kathryn Dooley, and Galen Donovan. Several cast members appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

“Evan has brought an electrifying new energy to the production,” said Executive Producer Ben Hope. “It’s rare to see a performer step into a role with such grace and command—she’s dazzling audiences night after night.”

Performances will take place on Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The production runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission, and is recommended for all ages.

Ivoryton Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton, CT. Tickets are available at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at (860) 767-7318.

Photo Credit: Ivoryton Playhouse