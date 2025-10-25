Photos: First Look at New Version of ALMOST FAMOUS at A.C.T. of CT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the next step toward creating the final, licensable version of ALMOST FAMOUS, the show's first regional production since opening on Broadway in 2022 is now playing at A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut. The show runs through Sunday, November 23.

The production is a reimagining of the show, featuring a revised book and score by the original Broadway team: Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award–winning composer Tom Kitt, and Academy Award–winning writer and filmmaker Cameron Crowe. In a unique collaboration, both Kitt and Crowe are working directly with A.C.T. of CT Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine who directed the production. Bryan Perri, the original Broadway music supervisor of Almost Famous, returned to music supervise the Ridgefield production.

"Working with Daniel C. Levine, Tom Kitt and Bryan Perri has been such an exciting and joyful experience," said Crowe. "Almost Famous has always been my most personal story, and the intimate and inspiring attention this creative team brings to the production reminds me of when I first fell in love with music. Everything feels possible, and thanks to A.C.T. of CT we’re bringing Almost Famous to the stage again with our whole hearts." See production photos below: Photo credit: Jeff Butchen

