Photo Flash: TheatreWorks New Milford Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

On July 12th, TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Christopher Durang's Award-Winning Comedy, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

This comedic tale revolves around the relationships of three unusual middle-aged single siblings. Vanya and Sonia's idyllic life in the family home is shattered by the arrival of their movie star sister, Masha and her (much) younger boyfriend, Spike. Threats, accusations, a bad costume party, and a surprisingly effective voodoo doll help these lost souls to finally connect in this Tony Award winning masterpiece inspired by the works of Chekhov and Ibsen.

Vanya... runs Fridays and Saturdays from July 12th through August 3rd, 2019. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and at 2:00 p.m. on one Sunday matinee July 20th. Tickets are $25.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.



On Thursday, July 11th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday July 18th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

TheatreWorks has been awarded "Best Small Theater in Connecticut" by Connecticut Magazine (2017), Best Community Theater in Connecticut (2014), and is a recipient of the Northwest CT Arts Council CultureMAX Award. They are a non-Equity theatre company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.