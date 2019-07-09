Photo Flash: TheatreWorks New Milford Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE
On July 12th, TheatreWorks New Milford will premiere Christopher Durang's Award-Winning Comedy, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.
Vanya... runs Fridays and Saturdays from July 12th through August 3rd, 2019. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and at 2:00 p.m. on one Sunday matinee July 20th. Tickets are $25.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.
On Thursday, July 11th, Senior Citizens are invited to a free dress rehearsal at 8:00 p.m. Thursday July 18th at 8:00 p.m. is TheatreWorks' Pay-What-You-Want night where you name the price of your ticket. Doors open on both Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.
TheatreWorks has been awarded "Best Small Theater in Connecticut" by Connecticut Magazine (2017), Best Community Theater in Connecticut (2014), and is a recipient of the Northwest CT Arts Council CultureMAX Award. They are a non-Equity theatre company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.