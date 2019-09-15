Photo Flash: Inside Westport Country Playhouse's Gala, Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Seth Rudetsky

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O'Hara, accompanied on piano by Sirius/XM® radio personality Seth Rudetsky, headlined Westport Country Playhouse's 2019 Gala, "Black & White Ball: A De-Lovely Evening," on Saturday evening, September 14. The gala performance was a one-of-a-kind event as the pair shared stories and songs from O'Hara's life and career.

O'Hara's Broadway musical productions include "Jekyll & Hyde," "Follies," "Sweet Smell of Success," "Dracula," "The Light in the Piazza," "The Pajama Game," "South Pacific," "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "The Bridges of Madison County," "The King and I," for which she won the Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, and "Kiss Me, Kate."

Rudetsky is currently the afternoon host on Sirius/XM® Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" as well as the host of "Seth Speaks" on Sirius/XM® Stars. He co-wrote and starred in the musical "Disaster!" which ran Off-Broadway for three years before transferring to Broadway.

Ania Czekaj-Farber of Westport received the Playhouse's Leadership Award at the event. She has been an active member of the Playhouse community for many years as secretary of the Playhouse's board of trustees and Gala co-chair from 2015 through 2017.

The gala evening included a cocktail party at 5:15 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., gala performance at 7:30 p.m., live and silent auctions, and an after-party from 9:30 to 11 p.m. with dancing and live music by Cutting Edge Dueling Pianos.

2019 Gala Committee co-chairs: Athena T. Adamson and Paige Couture. The Committee includes Barbara K. Streicker, board chair; Mary Ellen Marpe, development chair; Kate Bahnemann, Deb Bono, Jessica Caldwell, Ania Czekaj-Farber, Lorah Haskins, Maggie Lehnerd-Reilly, Maria Mendoza-Smith, Terry Nardozzi, Brinton Parson, Judy M. Phares, Dana Rutson Robinson, and Tricia Schwartz.

The Honorary Gala Committee includes Maureen Anderman, Frank Converse, Mia Dillion, Keir Dullea, Jill Eikenberry, Daniel Gerroll, Joanna Gleason, Jonathan Groff, James Earl Jones, Patricia Kalember, James Naughton, Kelli' O'Hara, Christopher and Elaine Plummer, Chris Sarandon, and Michael Tucker.

Moffly Media is the 2019 Gala Magazine Sponsor.



Westport Country Playhouse is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and contributions are tax-deductible, less the value of goods and services received, as provided by law. All donations receive recognition in the evening's program and inclusion as a 2019 Gala donor in 2020 Season programs at applicable giving levels.

Gala proceeds will benefit the non-profit, professional producing theater, now in its 89th season - its work on stage, with schools, and throughout the community.

For more Gala information, contact the Playhouse box office at 203-227-4177 or visit www.westportplayhouse.org/Gala2019.





