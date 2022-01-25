Pantochino Teen Theatre Brings BAT BOY THE MUSICAL to Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Teen Theatre will present "Bat Boy, The Musical" for three performances beginning February 25th at the MAC, Milford Arts Council in downtown Milford.

Inspired by a supermarket tabloid story, this rock-infused contemporary musical comedy is written by Keith Farley and Brian Flemming, with music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe ("Legally Blonde"). The New York Times wrote, "The show is a jagged imaginative mix of skewering and self-puncturing humor...it sends up everyone it touches with energetic glee."

The story follows a half boy/half bat creature discovered in a West Virginia cave and taught to act like a 'normal' boy. Bat Boy is happy with his new life, but when he naively tries to fit in with the narrow minded community, a struggle for acceptance ensues.

"This is a unique opportunity for our teen company members to learn a unique style of musical theatre," said director Bert Bernardi. "It teaches tolerance, acceptance and compassion," he added.

Sponsored by The Milford Bank, "Bat Boy, The Musical" features a cast of twenty seven young actors from Milford, Stratford, Orange, West Haven, East Haven, Trumbull, Shelton, Woodbridge, Ansonia, Branford, Seymour, Bethany, and Killingworth.

Pantochino Teen Theatre allows young actors the opportunity to work with professional directors and designers outside the academic setting, on a schedule matching that of professional summer theater. The show has been cast, learned and rehearsed in an immersive ten rehearsals. Bernardi directs the show with Justin Rugg as musical director and Becki Arena, choreographer. The show features set design by Von Del Mar, costumes by Jimmy Johansmeyer, lighting by Megan O'Brien and sound by Tobias Peltier. Sherri Alfonso serves as stage manager.

"Bat Boy, The Musical" performances are Friday, February 25 at 7:30pm, Saturday February 26 at 5:30pm and Sunday February 27 at 2pm. The MAC, with reduced seating capacity, is located at 40 Railroad Avenue in Milford. Parking is free in train station lots at showtimes. For more information and tickets, visit www.pantochino.com. Please note those attending must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test (within 72 hours of performance) at the door, and must wear masks covering nose and mouth during the show.