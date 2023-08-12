Palace Theater to Present Conversation with Felix Rodriguez in September

Join the Palace Theater on Tuesday, September 12th at 7 PM, for a conversation with Felix Rodriguez. A man proud of his Puerto Rican descent, Felix has lived a life of many passions, and not all good ones! This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury.

Felix's early choices and experiences did not foreshadow the confident, accomplished man he is today. However, throughout his life journey, his admiration for his idol Muhammed Ali played a crucial role in shaping his devotion to his family, fatherhood, and faithfulness. Presently, Felix leads a fulfilling life as a skilled photographer, successful entrepreneur, and a valued partner at the Commissioner's Cigar Lounge. Felix's story is inspirational and emphasizes his message, “you can turn your life around.”

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or Click Here.

About the 2nd Act series

2ND ACT is a monthly storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential, and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Stories will be 45–60 minutes in length followed by Q&A with the audience.

