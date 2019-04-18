Palace Theater Presents Donation To ARE YOU DENSE?

Joe Cappello, executive director of Are You Dense? and Donna Johnson Board president for the organization, have accepted a donation from Palace Theater CEO, Frank Tavera.

The donation represents a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of the recent, successful presentation of "Menopause the Musical" at the venue. Are You Dense an organization that is at the forefront of the early screening and detection of Breast Cancer was founded by Cappello's late wife Dr. Nancy Cappello.

The Palace's primary purpose is to revitalize the Greater Waterbury community through the presentation of the performing arts and educational initiatives in collaboration with area cultural and educational institutions. Its mission is to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.





