Palace Theater Presents Donation To ARE YOU DENSE?

Apr. 18, 2019  

Palace Theater Presents Donation To ARE YOU DENSE?

Joe Cappello, executive director of Are You Dense? and Donna Johnson Board president for the organization, have accepted a donation from Palace Theater CEO, Frank Tavera.

The donation represents a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of the recent, successful presentation of "Menopause the Musical" at the venue. Are You Dense an organization that is at the forefront of the early screening and detection of Breast Cancer was founded by Cappello's late wife Dr. Nancy Cappello.

The Palace's primary purpose is to revitalize the Greater Waterbury community through the presentation of the performing arts and educational initiatives in collaboration with area cultural and educational institutions. Its mission is to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences.

For more information, visit: www.palacetheaterct.org.



Related Articles View More Connecticut Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Square One Theatre Presents TRYING
  • Thrown Stone Announces Casting For 2019 Repertory Season
  • Playhouse on Park Hosts 10th Anniversary Gala Celebration
  • Playhouse On Park Presents THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY
  • Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
  • CARMEN SUITE And PETRUSHKA To Screen At Ridgefield Playhouse

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup