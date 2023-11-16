Open Mic Night Will Be Held at Playhouse On Park Next Month

The event will take place on Saturday, December 16th after the 8pm performance of THE PIN-UP GIRLS.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Open Mic Night Will Be Held at Playhouse On Park Next Month

Come to Playhouse on Park for Open Mic Night! The event will take place on Saturday, December 16th after the 8pm performance of THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER (approximately 9:45pm). Open Mic Night is free and open to the public.

You may see THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER and stay after for Open Mic Night, or just come on over at 9:45pm. Anyone is welcome to sing, or come and enjoy those that do! Tips for the pianist are encouraged. Bring your own sheet music or choose from the collection at the Playhouse; Playhouse on Park will provide an accompanist. This event is BYOB.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. 

For more information, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119




