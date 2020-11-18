New Theatre Company, Time's Fool, Launches In Connecticut

Time's Fool is a new professional theatre company based in Wethersfield CT.

The company is passionate about looking at classical works and presenting them in exciting and engaging ways. They strive to remain curious, think creatively, and build community and strongly believe that art is a human right, and are proud to support local artists and creators in Connecticut and New England.

Founded by nationally and internationally regarded theatre artists Christie Maturo and Wesley Broulik, the company hopes to not only help foster theatre makers and grow the arts community but actively contribute to the already amazing network of artists, musicians, and theatre makers in the Greater Hartford Area and beyond.

Learn more at www.timesfool.org.

