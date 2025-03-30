New Paradigm Theatre to Present HAIRSPRAY with Student Community Leadership Workshops 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the summer of 2025, New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) will produce the lively musical Hairspray. Set in 1962 Baltimore, this beloved show captures the spirit of teenagers fighting for racial integration on their favorite TV program while advocating for equal rights for all.

As part of the production, NPT committed to equipping our community students with the tools needed to engage in meaningful conversations about these important themes. To support this initiative, NPT partnered with NPT Board Member Dr. Rydell Harrison, a dedicated educator from Partners for Educational Leadership.

In March Dr. Harrison led community-building workshops specifically designed for our youth participants, empowering them to express themselves as community leaders. These students are now prepared to run peer-to-peer presentations in local schools beginning in April. With three schools in Fairfield already booked for the free presentations we anticipate reaching even more students throughout the community in schools and arts groups.

In addition to the school presentations, our student leaders will host "Talk Backs" at each performance of Hairspray (August 8-10), offering audiences the chance to engage in discussions that foster understanding and connection.

The workshops aim to cultivate a sense of belonging within schools and equip students with valuable public speaking skills. "We are excited about this journey and the opportunity to create a platform for our youth to become community leaders," said Dr. Harrison. "Together, we can promote inclusivity and understanding through the arts."

About New Paradigm Theatre

New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions.

