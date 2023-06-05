NITE OF LITE LAUGHTER Featuring Jason Alexander Comes to the Bushnell

The event is on Friday, November 3.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Will Roland, Veanne Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu and Danielle Wade in Goodspeed's SUMMER Photo 3 Roland, Cox, and More Join Corbin Bleu in Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK
Review: The Goodspeed's GYPSY is a Real Good Time! Photo 4 Review: The Goodspeed's GYPSY is a Real Good Time!

Review: The Goodspeed's GYPSY is a Real Good Time!

Lite 100.5 WRCH announced their 25th Annual "NITE OF LITE LAUGHTER" will feature "As Long As You're Asking: A Conversation with JASON ALEXANDER", an evening of comedy, music and conversation with the award-winning star of stage and screen. Making this a truly unforgettable event, it will be the audience that determines the direction of the conversation with Alexander based on what they want to know the most.

 

During the evening, Alexander will present a variety of topics for the audience to pick and choose from culminating in a series of behind-the-scenes stories of his life, career, and social activism. Alternatively, ask about anything you've always wanted to know and see if he can answer! Alexander has starred on Broadway, in hit films like Pretty Woman and Shallow Hal and, of course, on the TV series Seinfeld. He is an actor, director, producer, writer, children's book author, award-winning magician, semi-pro poker player and social-political activist. It's all on the table and the conversation is completely in your control, making for a once-in-a-lifetime event. Proceeds for "Nite of Lite Laughter" will benefit the fight against breast cancer via Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital.

 

Tickets for this exceptional evening will go on sale Friday, June 9, 2023 at bushnell.org and are also available by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).

Though best known for his award-winning nine-year stint as the now iconic George Costanza of television's Seinfeld, Jason Alexander has achieved international recognition for a career noted for its extraordinary diversity. Aside from his performances on stage, screen and television, he has worked extensively as a writer, composer, director, producer, and teacher of acting. In between all that, he has also become an award-winning magician, a notorious poker player and a respected advocate on social and political issues.

﻿

For his depiction of "George" on Seinfeld, Alexander garnered six Emmy nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, an American Television Award and two American Comedy Awards. He won two Screen Actor Guild Awards as the best actor in a television comedy despite playing a supporting role, and in 2012 he was honored to receive the Julie Harris Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Actor's Fund.

Aside from Seinfeld, Jason has starred and guested in numerous television shows such as Drunk History, Friends, Two and a Half Men, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Criminal Minds, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Young Sheldon and many more. He also starred in the television films of Bye Bye Birdie, Cinderella, A Christmas Carol and The Man Who Saved Xmas. Additionally, his voice has been heard most notably in Duckman, The Cleveland Show, American Dad, Tom and Jerry, Kody Kapow and Harley Quinn.

 

His many films include Pretty Woman, Jacob's Ladder, Love Valor Compassion, Rocky and Bullwinkle, Dunston Checks In, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Shallow Hal.

Jason Alexander debuted in the original Broadway cast of the Hal Prince/Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along. He continued starring on Broadway in the original casts of Kander and Ebb's The Rink, Neil Simon's Broadway Bound, Rupert Holmes' Accomplice and his Tony Award winning performance in Jerome Robbin's Broadway. Jason also authored the libretto for that show which went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical. After moving to LA, Jason continued working in the theater, notably serving as the artistic director for the Reprise Theatre Company and for the hit West Coast production of Mel Brook's The Producers in which he starred along with Martin Short. Jason returned to Broadway to star in the Larry David comedy Fish in the Dark at the Cort Theater and in John Patrick Shanley's The Portuguese Kid at Manhattan Theatre Club.

 

Mr. Alexander tours the country and the world performing his one-man show, “As Long As You're Asking, a Conversation with Jason Alexander,” which contains music, comedy and conversation. He can also be seen in his whimsical salute to Broadway musicals with some of the finest symphony orchestras throughout the United States. You can stay in touch with Jason via Twitter (@IJasonAlexander).



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Ridgefield Theater Barn Photo
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Ridgefield Theater Barn

On Friday, June 2, I had the pleasure of seeing NEXT TO NORMAL presented in the absolute most phenomenal way possible!  The Ridgefield Theater Barn in Ridgefield, CT, has maximized the potential of this emotionally deep and powerful musical!  Directors Matt Austin and Jessica Chesbro combine their strong directing talents with their brilliant set design skills to create an immersive experience that draws the entire audience into the show!  This stellar cast of six first-rate performers brings their characters to life!  The stage presence of all six cast members and dynamics between them all yield authenticity that makes the audience feel the characters’ emotions, in this intimate setting.   The audience was truly moved by this story with book and lyrics written by Brian Yorkey, coupled with the music written by Tom Kitt, as performed by this amazing cast and live band, in this perfectly arranged venue for this show!

2
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Open Summer Theatre Of New Canaan 20th Season Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Open Summer Theatre Of New Canaan 20th Season

The Summer Theatre of New Canaan will open its 20th season with the Broadway musical spectacular Beauty And The Beast July 15th.

3
WORKIN FOR A LIVIN - The Huey Lewis And The News Tribute Show is Coming to Cheney Hall in Photo
WORKIN' FOR A LIVIN' - The Huey Lewis And The News Tribute Show is Coming to Cheney Hall in July

WORKIN' FOR A LIVIN' - THE ULTIMATE HUEY LEWIS & THE NEWS TRIBUTE is coming to Cheney Hall on Friday, July 14 at 7:00 PM.

4
MOONDANCE: THE ULTIMATE VAN MORRISON TRIBUTE is Coming to Cheney Hall in July Photo
MOONDANCE: THE ULTIMATE VAN MORRISON TRIBUTE is Coming to Cheney Hall in July

MOONDANCE: THE ULTIMATE VAN MORRISON TRIBUTE is coming to Cheney Hall Saturday, July 8 at 7:00 pm. 

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=60 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals Video Video: Michael Starr Performs 'All I Need Is the Girl' In GYPSY at Goodspeed Musicals
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS Video
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video
Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ASSASSINS
Kweskin Theatre (6/02-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Orfeh with Steven Jamail at the Piano!
The Legacy Theatre (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CURTIS BROTHERS
Music Mountain (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW YORK GILBERT & SULLIVAN PLAYERS
Music Mountain (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KELLIN HANAS QUINTET
Music Mountain (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Masters of Puppets
The Legacy Theatre (5/25-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GALVANIZED JAZZ BAND
Music Mountain (9/02-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dali Quartet & Vanessa Perez, Piano
Music Mountain (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eleora Piano Quartet
Music Mountain (6/11-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You