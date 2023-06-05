NITE OF LITE LAUGHTER Featuring Jason Alexander Comes to the Bushnell

Lite 100.5 WRCH announced their 25th Annual "NITE OF LITE LAUGHTER" will feature "As Long As You're Asking: A Conversation with JASON ALEXANDER", an evening of comedy, music and conversation with the award-winning star of stage and screen. Making this a truly unforgettable event, it will be the audience that determines the direction of the conversation with Alexander based on what they want to know the most.

During the evening, Alexander will present a variety of topics for the audience to pick and choose from culminating in a series of behind-the-scenes stories of his life, career, and social activism. Alternatively, ask about anything you've always wanted to know and see if he can answer! Alexander has starred on Broadway, in hit films like Pretty Woman and Shallow Hal and, of course, on the TV series Seinfeld. He is an actor, director, producer, writer, children's book author, award-winning magician, semi-pro poker player and social-political activist. It's all on the table and the conversation is completely in your control, making for a once-in-a-lifetime event. Proceeds for "Nite of Lite Laughter" will benefit the fight against breast cancer via Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital.

Tickets for this exceptional evening will go on sale Friday, June 9, 2023 at bushnell.org and are also available by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 161 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).

Though best known for his award-winning nine-year stint as the now iconic George Costanza of television's Seinfeld, Jason Alexander has achieved international recognition for a career noted for its extraordinary diversity. Aside from his performances on stage, screen and television, he has worked extensively as a writer, composer, director, producer, and teacher of acting. In between all that, he has also become an award-winning magician, a notorious poker player and a respected advocate on social and political issues.

For his depiction of "George" on Seinfeld, Alexander garnered six Emmy nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, an American Television Award and two American Comedy Awards. He won two Screen Actor Guild Awards as the best actor in a television comedy despite playing a supporting role, and in 2012 he was honored to receive the Julie Harris Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Actor's Fund.

Aside from Seinfeld, Jason has starred and guested in numerous television shows such as Drunk History, Friends, Two and a Half Men, The New Adventures of Old Christine, Criminal Minds, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Young Sheldon and many more. He also starred in the television films of Bye Bye Birdie, Cinderella, A Christmas Carol and The Man Who Saved Xmas. Additionally, his voice has been heard most notably in Duckman, The Cleveland Show, American Dad, Tom and Jerry, Kody Kapow and Harley Quinn.

His many films include Pretty Woman, Jacob's Ladder, Love Valor Compassion, Rocky and Bullwinkle, Dunston Checks In, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Shallow Hal.

Jason Alexander debuted in the original Broadway cast of the Hal Prince/Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along. He continued starring on Broadway in the original casts of Kander and Ebb's The Rink, Neil Simon's Broadway Bound, Rupert Holmes' Accomplice and his Tony Award winning performance in Jerome Robbin's Broadway. Jason also authored the libretto for that show which went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical. After moving to LA, Jason continued working in the theater, notably serving as the artistic director for the Reprise Theatre Company and for the hit West Coast production of Mel Brook's The Producers in which he starred along with Martin Short. Jason returned to Broadway to star in the Larry David comedy Fish in the Dark at the Cort Theater and in John Patrick Shanley's The Portuguese Kid at Manhattan Theatre Club.

Mr. Alexander tours the country and the world performing his one-man show, “As Long As You're Asking, a Conversation with Jason Alexander,” which contains music, comedy and conversation. He can also be seen in his whimsical salute to Broadway musicals with some of the finest symphony orchestras throughout the United States. You can stay in touch with Jason via Twitter (@IJasonAlexander).