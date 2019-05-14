NBYT Moves Summer Youth Musical To Plainville

As the company plans another summer musical theater program, No Boundaries Youth Theater (formerly New Britain Youth Theater) is going on the road to Plainville.

The theater's summer musical this year will be Disney's Mary Poppins Jr. Based on one of the most popular Disney films of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances, Disney's Mary Poppins is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect Broadway Junior musical for young actors and audiences. Rehearsals will be held over a four-week half-day program on Mondays through Fridays from July 1 through 26 (except July 4) at Plainville High School. Program hours are 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Over the four weeks, the cast will rehearse the performance including music and choreography and will also help to make some of the props and costumes to be used in the show. Although the full program is limited to ages 7 to 16, a limited number of younger and special abilities children will join the program during the final week to be part of the cast. All children who register will be cast in the show, and performances will be held on July 26, 27 and 28. Rehearsals and performances will all be held at Plainville High School.

"We're excited to be in the air-conditioned auditorium of Plainville High School this summer," said Darren Farrington, NBYT Executive Director, and that we'll still be in a central location easily reachable from all the communities we serve. Founded in 2010 as New Britain Youth Theater, NBYT has drawn participants from over sixty towns throughout Connecticut.

For more program and performance details, registration links, and general information about No Boundaries Youth Theater, please visit the company's website at www.nbyt.org, email info@nbyt.org, or call 860-515-8115.





