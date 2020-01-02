Mentalist Joshua Kane Brings BORDERS OF THE MIND To The Ridgefield Playhouse February 2

Can he read your mind? Discover your inner superhero, as mentalist Joshua Kane identifies audience members with special powers. An amazing, interactive performance where the entire audience experiences simultaneous telepathy and witnesses dazzling feats of lie detection and psychic phenomena, Joshua Kane's Borders of the Mind is for everyone who wishes that they had gotten a letter from Hogwarts, or that someone would point a finger at them and say, "You are the one!"

Prepare to cross the Borders of the Mind with Joshua Kane at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday, February 2 at 4pm, part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series and Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series. The Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone Recipient is Green Chimneys. Additional sponsorship provided by Union Savings Bank. Visit Dimitri's Diner (16 Prospect St, Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy 10% off your meal when you show your ticket! Media partner for this event is Macaroni Kid.

In the battle of good versus evil, you may be the deciding factor. Joshua Kane knows about the possibility that you may possess latent psychic abilities and extraordinary powers. It is time to explore them. You are among the select few, invited to test your abilities and cross The Borders of the Mind.

Raised in an illegal boarding house and obsessed from an early age with books, magic, spoken word, fire-eating and the theatre, Joshua Kane was destined for a career on the stage, or as an international spy. Kane is a classically trained actor who has studied with Stella Adler, Bobby Lewis, the National Shakespeare Conservatory, and Marcel Marceau.

So, chase away the winter doldrums and come on out to The Ridgefield Playhouse and experience the psychic show for the whole family, Borders of The Mind, this coming February.

.For tickets ($45) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





