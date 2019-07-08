Managing Director Joshua Borenstein To Depart Long Wharf Theatre; Kit Ingui Named Acting Managing Director

Joshua Borenstein, who has served at Long Wharf Theatre for 13 years, including as its Managing Director since 2011, will leave the organization at the end of July.

"Long Wharf is at an exciting moment," said Borenstein, referring to the hiring of Jacob G. Padrón as the new Artistic Director of Long Wharf Theatre. "Jacob will lead this organization into an inspiring future. However, the past two seasons have been incredibly demanding personally. After much reflection, the moment is right for me to take a bow and for fresh leadership to take center stage. We all agree that the timing is good."

"It has been an honor and privilege to work with this Board of Directors under three fantastic board chairs and to collaborate with such a talented and generous staff of theatre professionals," added Borenstein. "It's the people who make a theatre, and Long Wharf is in the hands of wonderful and skilled individuals."

During Borenstein's tenure as Managing Director, Long Wharf Theatre completed an award-winning renovation of the Claire Tow Stage at the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre; established the Lord/Kubler Fund for New Work during its 50th anniversary season; significantly expanded education and community programs; and transferred a number of Long Wharf Theatre productions to New York, including Steve Martin's Meteor Shower to Broadway.

"Josh is a respected leader in the field. I look forward to cheering him on as he enters this exciting new chapter." said Padrón. "I'm grateful for the support he showed me during my onboarding and I know he will do great things in the future."

"Josh provided the theatre with a steady leadership hand at a crucial time," said Laura Pappano, Board Chair. "Among his many contributions, he was a clutch actor in a demanding role."

Kit Ingui, Long Wharf Theatre's current Associate Managing Director, will serve as Acting Managing Director, effective immediately. Ingui, with 20 years of experience in Broadway and Off-Broadway production, has become a highly-regarded and key member of the leadership team since joining Long Wharf Theatre in 2017.

"I have been privileged to spend the past two-and-a-half years working with Josh and the amazing staff of Long Wharf Theatre," said Ingui. "To continue that work alongside Artistic Director Jacob Padrón is truly exciting. As we look to our future, I am honored to be part of the team helping Long Wharf reconnect to its founding values of inclusion and social justice."

"Kit is a strategic thinker with strong financial skills who understands the for-profit and non-profit theatre landscape," said Pappano. "She will be a powerful partner with Jacob."

Kit Ingui joined Long Wharf Theatre as Associate Managing Director in January of 2017. Prior to Long Wharf Theatre, Kit served as Associate General Manager for Broadway producing and management firm, Joey Parnes Productions. With JPP, Kit company managed the Broadway productions of This Is Our Youth, the 2014 Tony Award winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, and the 2013 Tony Award winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Her other Broadway credits include End of the Rainbow, the 2009 Tony Award winning revival of HAIR, Equus starring Daniel Radcliffe & Richard Griffiths, Passing Strange, Butley starring Nathan Lane, Well, and the National Tour of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Kathleen Turner and Bill Irwin. Kit served in the producing offices of the 2006-2008 Tony Awards, the 2012-2014 Drama Desk Awards and as Line Producer for the 2015 and 2016 Drama Desk Awards. Prior to her work in the commercial theatre, Kit worked in various production capacities at non-profit theaters including Vineyard Theatre, Classic Stage Company and Playwrights Horizons.





