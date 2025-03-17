Madison Lyric Stage to Present WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN: THE MUSIC OF THE CARPENTERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company on the Connecticut shoreline, will present We’ve Only Just Begun: The Music of The Carpenters on Saturday, April 5 at 4:00 pm at Madison’s Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society. For one performance only, acclaimed vocalist Marc Deaton brings the iconic sound of The Carpenters in this timeless tribute to one of music’s most beloved duos.

Following the huge success of his tributes to Burt Bacharach and Michel Legrand in 2023, and Freedom, the music of George Michael and Elton John in 2024, tenor Marc Deaton will take audiences on a nostalgic journey through some of the most cherished songs of the 1970s. The evening, featuring timeless classics like Close to You, Rainy Days and Mondays, and Superstar promises to honor the legacy of Karen and Richard Carpenter with elegance and emotion.

Deaton will be joined by several special guest vocalists, along with musical director, Jill Brunelle leading a jazz combo. The evening is a special fundraising performance for Madison Lyric Stage’s 2025 mainstage season.

Tickets for We’ve Only Just Begun are $45 and are available at madisonlyricstage.org. The Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society is located at 297 Boston Post Road in Madison.

