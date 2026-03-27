MOSQUITOES Staged Reading Set For Eastbound Theatre At Milford Arts Council

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The MAC's Eastbound Theatre will present a reimagining of a Faulkner classic in its “Plays in Development” series

Eastbound Theatre, a division of Milford Arts Council (MAC) will present a staged reading off “Mosquitoes,” a reimagining of William Faulkner's 1927 novel of the same name, written by Germaine Shames. The performance will be on Sunday, April 12 at 4 p.m. at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South in Milford. The reading, presented as part of Eastbound's “Plays in Development“ series, is directed by Martha Schmoyer LoMonaco of Milford.

When Mrs. Maurier, a widowed society patron of the arts in New Orleans, invites a ragtag assortment of French Quarter artists aboard a luxury yacht to entertain her impulsive teenage niece, mayhem ensues. Sharp dialogue propels the eccentric characters as they try to save the ship — which has run aground without help in sight — and themselves as provisions run out and passengers mysteriously disappear. Both a coming-of-age and coming-to-terms-with-age story, this reimagining of Mosquitoes showcases Faulkner's understanding of class differences from a feminist perspective.

Actors in the program are: Walter Aguirre, Nancy A. Herman, Matt Simmons, and Susan Schiff, all of Milford; Liliana Esposito of Woodbridge, Alicia James of Guilford, Leslie Jones of Bridgeport and Mark Lambeck of Stratford.

The program is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.

For more information about Eastbound Theatre's “Plays in Development” series, contact Milford Arts Council/Eastbound Theatre at 203-878-6647 or visit: https://milfordarts.org.